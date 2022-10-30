How the Manitoba government is promoting our province to Hollywood
The provincial government is sending a delegation of officials, economic development partners, industry representatives and Indigenous leaders to California to promote Manitoba as an ideal shooting location for Hollywood movies and television shows.
"Manitoba's booming film, television and digital media industry plays an important role in the provincial economy and has seen unprecedented growth in the past few years," said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Andrew Smith in a news release. "Manitoba is open for business and our government is committed to fostering continued and sustainable growth in this thriving sector. I look forward to leading this first-ever delegation to promote Manitoba's advantages to key industry leaders and strengthen business and investment relationships."
The group will meet with studio and production representatives in Los Angeles to talk up Manitoba's Film and Video Production Tax Credit, one of the most competitive tax credits in North America according to Smith.
He added the recent completion of Big Sky Studios' new state-of-the-art facility puts Manitoba in a good position to attract large-scale film and series productions.
"We are so excited to be hosting a large delegation of Manitobans on a mission to California in support of our local film and digital media production sector," said Rod Bruinooge, executive officer and film commissioner, Manitoba Film and Music. "This is an ideal time to highlight all of the new developments in our market including a new direct flight from Los Angeles to Winnipeg as well as new studio space that has opened this year. Last year, Manitoba had its most successful year with $365 million in production volume and with these new developments we see that number continuing to grow."
The delegation will fly out on WestJet's first direct flight between Winnipeg and Los Angeles, a route that was also created with the help of the province. In August 2022, the Winnipeg Airports Authority received $4.8 million from the Manitoba government to help entice airlines to create new direct routes between the two cities.
The Manitoba delegation and the Consul General of Canada to the United States will co-host an industry-focused reception to showcase Manitoba's competitive advantages and how the province is well positioned to work with Hollywood to produce blockbuster films and series.
The new direct route from Winnipeg to Los Angeles will operate three-times a week on a year-round basis.
