How the Manitoba Métis Federation is transforming the historic Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main

A Métis National Heritage Centre is being created in the historic Bank of Montreal building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street in downtown Winnipeg.

A federal funding announcement was made Saturday for $23.1 million to go towards the construction of the site. The Province of Manitoba is also contributing $10 million to the project.

The Métis National Heritage Centre will allow members of the Métis Nation to showcase their culture, and will offer Canadians an opportunity to learn more about Metis history - including the founding of Manitoba in 1870.

“The story of our Red River Metis formation, and our contributions to Canada’s confederation, are an important part of our shared history,” said MMF president David Chartrand in a news release. “Through our heritage centre, visitors will learn about how the Red River Métis were instrumental in bringing the west into Canada just 153 years ago."

The MMF purchased the 122-year-old Bank of Montreal building in 2020. The project will make the building more environmentally-friendly, providing significant energy savings, and improving accessibility throughout the building.

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon at the MMF's Annual General Meeting.