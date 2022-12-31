How the province of Manitoba is changing benefits for persons with disabilities

Phase one of the Manitoba Supports for Persons with Disabilities program starts Jan. 1.

The new provincial government program was announced Dec. 15. It is an income support program designed specifically for persons with disabilities.

Previous to this, persons with disabilities would have to apply for financial support through Employment and Income Assistance (EIA). The new program was created due to public demand.

Clients who enrol in the program will have access to the same financial, health and other benefits available to EIA clients. They will also receive an assigned financial worker to issue monthly benefits, an increase of approximately $100 per month, laundry and phone allowances, and the ability to earn up to $12,000 per year before benefits are impacted.

As well, clients will be retain access to health benefits for up to two years after their file closes.

Enrolment for the program begins Jan. 1, starting with Manitobans currently receiving EIA through the "persons with disabilities" category in one of three prescribed classes:

- People who receive services from Community Living disABILITY Services;

- People who live in personal care homes; and

- People who are receiving the Canada Pension Plan disability benefit.

All other Manitobans can apply to the program beginning April 1, 2023. A centralized intake and financial assessment will determine if people are eligible to participate.