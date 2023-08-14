How these Manitobans managed to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

A group of Manitobans is living their wildest dreams after managing to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s wildly-anticipated Eras Tour in Toronto.

Earlier this month, fans all across the country signed up for Ticketmaster’s verified fan codes to get a shot at buying the tickets.

Pamela Vega was one of the lucky Winnipeggers who got a code and ticket. She’s already attended three Eras tour concerts so far – in Denver, Minneapolis, and Mexico – so she knew the drill and made several Ticketmaster accounts to increase her chances.

“Out of those eight codes that I registered for I got waitlisted on seven, so I only got the one for the first sale for that Nov. 14 date,” she said.

At the end of last week, the code recipients logged into Ticketmaster to try to purchase tickets for one of Swift’s six Toronto shows, which are scheduled for November 2024.

Coral Bateman, another Manitoban who is heading to Toronto next year for the concert, said the process of getting tickets was stressful.

She said everything went wrong the morning she had to buy the tickets, including her daughter telling her the wrong time to get the tickets, as well as her credit card verification code being sent to her husband who was away at work.

“[The tickets are] for my daughter really,” Bateman said.

“I’ve got a 14-year-old daughter who’s a huge fan. I didn't think there was any way we would actually be able to secure the ticket. So I'm kind of just blown away that it all worked out.”

Vega was able to get a floor ticket, while Bateman said she will be in section 106.

“I think it will be a little bit of an obstructed view. We’re kind of beside the stage from the looks of the map,” Bateman said.

“We’re kind of beside and behind the stage from the looks of the map. But, by the time I got those tickets, I wasn't even looking at sections or prices.”

TRUE FANS

Vega, who is originally from Mexico, has loved Swift for many years and grew up with her music.

She said it won’t be her first time seeing Swift in concert in Toronto as during her first-ever visit to Canada in 2013, she saw the Red Tour at the Rogers Centre.

“That first time I visited Canada I was like, ‘I want to move here one day. I want to come study here.' I’ve been following her for years,” she said.

For Bateman, this will be her first time at a concert and her first visit to Toronto. She said she’s been listening to Swift since around the time her daughter was born.

“Later on, [my daughter] became a fan herself and so [Swift] has kind of been along with us through this little journey, if you will,” she said.

“So it just worked out great. But that’s going to be our first concert and together.”

As for what they’re most excited to hear at the concert, Vega said she can’t wait for the surprise songs.

“It’s always my favourite part,” she said.

For Bateman, she said she’s excited for it all.

“We’re just so excited for the experience. There’s very few of her songs that we don’t know and love and so we’re just excited,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur.