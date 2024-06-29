How to apply for the $300 security rebate in Manitoba

Applications are open for the Manitoba government’s new security rebate program.

Homeowners, renters and small businesses in the province can apply for a $300 rebate on the purchase of security equipment.

The rebate was initially an NDP campaign promise to address property crime, and it was included in the 2024 provincial budget.

“Every Manitoban deserves to feel safe in their home and their community,” Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said in a news release Friday.

The one-time rebate covers items including doorbell cameras, alarm systems, motion detectors, reinforced doors and windows, and security gates. Only purchases made after Sept. 1, 2023 are eligible for the rebate.

The province earmarked a total of $500,000 for the program and applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.

The province notes rebates are eligible for multiple expenses for a single property or business as long as the total doesn’t exceed $300 and all upgrades are submitted on a single application. However, residents with more than one home or business location can only apply once for a single property.

The province adds subscriptions or monthly fees for existing security systems are not eligible for the rebate.

The rebate application is available on the province’s website.