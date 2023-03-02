How to know if a dog is right for you

A local dog trainer has several tips how to make sure that a family is ready for a dog, how to pick the right puppy and develop its right behaviour.

If you are considering adopting a dog, cost and time will be your first questions.

“Are you prepared to take your dog to a groomer once a month? Are you prepared to spend all your time training and walking with your dog?” said Cindy Kitz-Morris, a certified dog trainer named, who shared the usual questions she asks those who are about to take a decision on having a pet.

The next task is to decide on the breed that will work for your family.

“Most people, by no fault of their own, think, ‘That dog is cute’ or ‘My aunt has this breed.’ Or they feel sorry for a dog that they see in a shelter. And that’s great. But, if you are more of a family who just likes to hang out, watch TV, then you probably should not get a working dog who is ready to go, go, go. Or are very-very active, and you like to run kilometres a day? Then don’t get a pug,” Kitz-Morris said.

She explained that throughout centuries dogs were bred to fulfill specific tasks, such as a border collie.

“For hundreds of years, they work on farms and herd sheep, cattle et cetera. If you have little kids, guess what they are going to likely do? Herd them. That’s where breed comes in,” a dog trainer provided an example.

Kitz-Morris said it is important not to fight your pet’s inclinations but to find a way to direct them.

“Terriers love to dig. They were bred to go down to get vermin. Throw a sand bag in your yard, throw some sand in it and let them dig, hide their toys. It‘s providing them an outlet for their regular behaviour, so they are not digging up your yard. You don’t have to have sheep to have a border collie. But you do need to have time to spend.”

Size really matters when it comes to feeding your pet. A 150 pound dog eats more than a “pocket” breed, and dog food can be expensive. Grooming needs and house cleaning challenges should also be considered.

“Some dogs are just wash-and-go. Other dogs need more work.”

Kitz-Morris provides a service “Canine be mine!” She supervises a family right from the idea of getting a dog.

“I sit down with the families; we discuss what you are looking for. I ask all those hard questions. And I do my research, I compile a list, sit down with them. And then I go with them to meet these dogs.”

In June Winnipeg will host the Manitoba Pet Expo, a gathering of businesses, rescues and advocacy groups for pets. It is a chance to meet pet-related vendors and service providers contributing to responsible breeding.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace