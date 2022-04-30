How to prepare your vehicle for flood conditions in Manitoba

As more rain falls this weekend, the likelihood of continued flooding in parts of the province rises as well.

With that in mind, Manitoba Public Insurance, (MPI) has advice for Manitobans to ensure they are flood-ready.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority as many Manitobans deal with impacts of flooding this spring,” said Satvir Jatana, the chief customer officer, in a news release.

MPI is encouraging people to move all of their vehicles away from flood zones so they can prevent damage.

“Flood waters can damage your vehicle’s electrical system and major components, including anti-lock brakes and airbags,” MPI said in the release.

People are also encouraged to check their coverage to ensure it is properly registered and insured.

If Manitobans need to be driving during the rainy weather and flood conditions, MPI said people should plan ahead as much as possible and check road and weather conditions before leaving.

MPI also has advice for drivers who come across a flooded roadway:

• Drivers are told to never cross a flooded road, and they should be on the lookout for highway dips, bridges and low areas;

• Before driving over areas that are covered in water, people are reminded to think about what they can’t see underneath, such as potholes that can be concealed;

• If there is a fast-flowing current on the road, it could cause people to lose control on non-paved roadways;

• Manitobans are told to test their brakes after driving through deep water, by driving slowly and applying light pressure. MPI encourages the rest of the vehicle to be checked as soon as possible;

• Don’t try to start a vehicle if it has been submerged in water; and

• Don’t try to get your vehicle in a flooded area. Wait for the area to be safe before entering.