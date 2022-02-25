How to stay safe on Manitoba's frozen rivers and lakes

Many Manitobans enjoy spending time on the province’s frozen rivers and lakes for some winter fun; however, these activities can turn dangerous if the proper safety measures aren’t taken.

Rick Gergatz, the administrator for the Lake Winnipeg Ice Report, said before you head out on the ice, it’s important to check weather reports.

He noted the thickness of the ice is not currently a safety issue, but rather snow cover, transportation, travel safety, and exposure are the main risks right now.

“Right now the ice is very thick,” he said in an interview on Friday.

“We’ve got three feet of ice in most areas of the lake and on the Red River as well, unless you’re right in the city of Winnipeg itself where other factors can influence the thickness of the ice.”

Once you arrive at the frozen body of water, it’s important to look for a safe path to where you want to go.

Gergatz said in the past, Manitobans would use their daily driver to travel to their fishing spot on the lake. However, they can’t do that this year.

“The amount of snow cover that we have this year, you cannot do that anymore from now on, probably until the end of the season,” he said.

Gergatz emphasized that it is important to have the proper mode of transportation.

“If you’re going out, it’s just like anything else, you need to be prepared,” he said.

He recommends people going ice fishing with their vehicles take a shovel.

“You need a long, strong steel shovel,” Gergatz said.

“One that can reach halfway underneath the vehicle itself.”

He also recommends that people wear warm clothing, make sure their cellphones are charged, and have a full tank of gas.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.