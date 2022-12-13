How to vote in Tuesday's Kirkfield Park byelection

A byelection is taking place on Tuesday in Winnipeg’s Kirkfield Park to elect the constituency’s next MLA.

Four candidates are vying for the position, including NDP candidate Logan Oxenham, Liberal Party candidate Rhonda Nichol, Green Party candidate Dennis Bayomi and Progressive Conservative candidate Kevin Klein.

To be eligible to vote, residents must live in the Kirkfield Park electoral division; be a Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years old on election day; and have lived in Manitoba for at least six months.

Voters must show ID to be able to vote. This includes either one piece of government-issued photo ID or two other documents with their name on it. Voters are encouraged to bring their voter information card, which can be used as one of the two pieces of ID. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found online.

Eligible voters can find out where to vote on their voter information card, by checking online or contacting the Kirkfield Park Returning Office at 204-202-7761 or ROKirkfieldPark@elections.mb.ca

Accessibility options are available at many of the polling stations, including braille and large-print candidate lists, magnifying rulers and curbside voting.

The unofficial byelection results will be posted on the Election’s Manitoba website once they become available. The returning officer will verify the official results, which will be announced on Friday in the Kirkfield Park Returning Office and online.