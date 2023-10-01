How to vote without valid photo ID in Manitoba

As the Oct. 3 provincial election fast approaches, a wide range of identification options and advances in technology are making it easier than ever for Manitobans to vote.

Usually, photo ID like a passport, driver's licence, or Manitoba identification card is the primary way people identify themselves when casting their vote, but Elections Manitoba also accepts a wide range of other identification options for those who don't have valid photo ID.

In lieu of a single piece of photo ID, voters can present two pieces of matching non-photo ID such as a Manitoba Health card, Social Insurance card, or even a valid credit card to prove they are who they say they are.

Also acceptable are income tax assessments, insurance policies, and utility bills, as long a one of them has your current address. Elections Manitoba says it will accept online electronic documents such as e-bills as well.

A complete list of more than 50 acceptable forms of identification is available on the Elections Manitoba website.

Anyone who is not on the registered voters list on Election Day will be asked to take an oath before voting. Voters who are registered, but do not have valid photo ID can be vouched for by someone else who does.

If none of your ID includes your address, you can still vote, you'll just be asked to sign a voter registration form.

Modern technology is also making voting easier, allowing people to cast their ballot at any polling place within their electoral division. Gone are the days of going to a specific polling station number in a specific gymnasium.

It's now standard for all polling places to use vote counting machines, or tabulators, to scan and record ballots and provide an accurate count at the end of the night.

Advance voting has now ended across the province. Elections Manitoba said it had a record number of votes cast in the week leading up to the election.

"This just in: 200,000 Manitobans have voted in advance in the 43rd general provincial election," said a post by Elections Manitoba on X.

Polls open at 8 a.m. on Election Day across Manitoba, and will remain open until 8 p.m. A full list of polling places can be found online.