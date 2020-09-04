WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government, along with a number of partners, is investing $327,650 to enhance the trail network in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard made the announcement at a news conference on Friday, Sept.4, explaining the province has refurbished and installed two pedestrian bridges in the provincial park.

The two red, wooden bridges, which once stood in King’s Park, have now been placed at Hanson’s Creek and Cabin Lake.

“I have many fond memories of the red bridges, having grown up in Fort Richmond,” said Guillemard.

“And I know that my neighbours and friends here are thrilled that these landmarks will continue to provide use and beauty in a new location.”

The minister added the placement of these bridges is “an important initiative that completes parts of the Whiteshell’s great trails” and will help to provide easier passage across the provincial park’s terrain.

Guillemard noted Trails Manitoba and Trans Canada Trail spearheaded the project, which will give families more opportunities to explore the province.

“Developing and maintaining trails sets the stage for establishing lifelong park users and continued stewardship, which secure parks for future generations.”

The Manitoba government has committed $195,000 to this project, with remainder of the money coming from Trails Manitoba, Trans Canada Trails and contractor Pier Solutions.