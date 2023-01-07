How Ukrainians new to Manitoba are celebrating Orthodox Christmas

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Buffalo Bills fans honour Hamlin with giant get-well card, more

A mere store-bought get-well card wasn't enough for Bills fan Ryan Magnuson to show his support for Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. The owner of a sign shop, Magnuson took the next step by designing a four-by-10-foot canvas card, which he erected at the foot of the Bills stadium entrance for all to sign as they arrived for Buffalo's game against New England Patriots on Sunday.

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Quebec remains in middle of opioid overdose crisis

    While the opioid crisis is wreaking havoc in Western Canada, Quebec is also experiencing an increase in drug overdoses. According to data from the Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ), more than 500 people died of suspected opioid or other drug intoxication between October 2021 and September 2022.

  • Quebec antibiotic is helping to ease pediatric drug shortage

    Quebec pharmaceutical company Mantra Pharma recently launched the first-ever generic CLAVULIN antibiotic, providing a significant supply of the drug amid a Canadian pediatric drug shortage. The composite product of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid is commonly used to treat bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections in children. No equivalent alternative to the reference drug has been available until now.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island