How universities can better assist students with ADHD
A graduate student from the University of Manitoba is raising awareness about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and its impact on graduate students.
Charlotte Moore was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and says while there is research regarding neurodivergent students in schools, not much has been performed for graduate students.
“There is absolutely no research specifically focusing on graduate students with ADHD there, and any neurodivergent students, so students with autism, students with dyslexia, dysgraphia, lots of different conditions, there just isn't anything out there, which was a huge surprise to me,” she said.
Some of the challenges a person with ADHD faces, Moore says, includes prioritizing tasks and managing time.
“Especially once you get into grad school, I think a really hard thing is that you become more in charge of your time,” she said. “And there aren't set schedules of saying you should be here at this time and doing this at this time. So, you know, that is completely all up to you. Which makes it really hard with all of these things of prioritizing your time and figuring out what you should be doing at any given moment.”
Dealing with stimulation and focus are other issues facing those with ADHD.
Moore says as part of her research, she will reach out to graduate students dealing with ADHD, autism and other learning disorders.
“I'm hoping to do focus groups and interviews with graduate students across Canada to really figure out their experiences and what would be helpful in changing how we do both undergrad and graduate studies,” she said, adding that this could also be helpful for students without ADHD or autism.
-With files from CTV News' Rachel Lagace
