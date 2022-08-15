How Winnipeg is helping residents beat the heat this summer

With Winnipeg experiencing scorching hot weather, the city is taking steps to help keep residents safe and cool.

This year, as part of a pilot project, the City of Winnipeg has set up three hydration stations located in Central Park, at the Bell Tower, and at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.

“These are permanent – 24 hours, seven days a week—stations where you can access clean drinking water,” said Mike Olczyk, the city’s acting emergency management coordinator, in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

Olczyk noted the city has also partnered with six community centres to offer cooling spaces during select hours. These community centres include the Bronx Park Community Centre, Linden Woods Community Centre, Luxton Community Centre, Norberry-Glenlee Community Centre, Riverview Community Centre, and South Transcona Community Centre.

Winnipeggers can also go to leisure centres and libraries to cool off during regular operating hours, as well as city-operated pools and spray pads.

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE

Olczyk said that extreme heat is a growing hazard that can affect anyone, which is why it is important to be careful. He noted that even a healthy person can be affected by heat depending on how high the temperature is and how long the exposure is.

“Our bodies need to maintain a consistent temperature and that can be very difficult during extreme heat events,” he said.

“The key thing then is that you can be exposed to heat-related illness in those kinds of events,”

Olczyk said it is important to check the forecast and plan for ways to stay cool.

“One of the key things is staying hydrated. So don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water,” he said.

The City of Winnipeg offers the following tips for staying safe in the summer:

Hydrate;

Stay in the shade;

Wear a hat and loose-fitting clothes;

Plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day;

Take a cool bath or shower;

Check in on family members and those who may be vulnerable;

Wear sunscreen and sunglasses;

Call 911 if someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion; and

Pack cool drinks.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.