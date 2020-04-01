WINNIPEG -- With the province warning of a moderate risk of flooding along the Red River, the City of Winnipeg says it's preparing to fight flooding, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Winnipeg's first flood bulletin for 2020 released on Wednesday, the city said it has identified 57 properties that may be at risk of river flooding this year, and may require dikes.

The city said notices were delivered to these property owners and survey crews will be visiting the properties to mark the location and elevation of sandbag dikes that may be required.

Only properties that were contacted by the city are considered to be at risk of flooding, the city said. If people believe their property is at risk, they can contact 311.

SANDBAG PRODUCTION BEGINS DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

The city said crews are producing approximately 24,000 sandbags a day at two sandbag-making units.

"Crews are following safe work procedures and are following social distancing protocols developed in consultation with the province," the city said.

It added that property owners and volunteers may need to "adjust their work method" while building sandbag dikes.

"Residents are reminded to follow appropriate social distancing protocols while building their sandbag dike," the city said. "Any adjustments made should follow social distancing guidelines of six feet or two meters."

SANDBAGS AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP

The city encouraged Winnipeggers to watch for flooding, including basement, overland and snowmelt flooding.

Sandbags are available for pick-up by Winnipeg residents looking for protection against overland flooding.

Sandbags can be picked up between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

1220 Pacific Ave.

1539 Waverley St.

960 Thomas Ave.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the river level at the James Avenue gauge was 11.77 feet.