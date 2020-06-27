WINNIPEG -- It's a scorcher in Winnipeg, and it's not cooling off anytime soon.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the southern and east-central parts of Manitoba.

In Winnipeg, humidex values are expected to reach 38, and the heat will continue into next week.

Some Manitobans are enjoying the weather.

Dean O'Connor and his wife are going for a walk in Assiniboine Park. He said they moved to Winnipeg from Prince George B.C. last month, and the weather was quite different.

"It's cooler [there]. It goes to like 22–23 in the summer, but you don't get much 30-degree weather," said O'Connor.

He said he and his wife aren't going to waste a second of the hot weather.

"When you have winters like we know they do in Winnipeg, everybody should be out here taking advantage," said O'Connor. "Drink lots of water, and you'll be fine."

At Sargent Sundae, Winnipeggers like Emma McKenzie and Brett Hutton were waiting in line for ice cream.

They had a few tips for staying cool during the heatwave.

"Drink plenty of water, try and stay in the shade," said Hutton.

"We doubled up on our water bottles, ice too, sunscreen, and of course, treats as well," said McKenzie referring to her ice cream.

But not everyone is enjoying the weather, for Winnipegger's experiencing homelessness, the heat warning can be more of a burden than a blessing.

Communications Manager for Siloam Mission Luke Thiessen said the organization is making sure people experiencing homelessness still have ways to beat the heat.

He said Siloam Mission has a coordinated response to heatwaves and works with other shelters in the city to ensure community needs are met.

"We really are doing our best to make sure everybody has a place to stay," said Thiessen. "Places to go and get out of the direct sun, places to get water and food, and stay hydrated."

Thiessen said COVID-19 has made it more challenging for people to cool off.

The restrictions in place mean there are fewer public spaces for people experiencing homelessness to go.

Environment Canada is advising people to drink plenty of water during the heatwave, even before they feel thirsty.

Seek a cool place, such as a tree-shaded area or an air-conditioned spot like a public building.

The weather service said to keep the house cool by blocking the sun with blinds of curtains.