How Winnipeggers can get their hands on the L.M. Montgomery commemorative coin

    Coin collectors and Anne of Green Gables fans may want to attend Winnipeg’s Royal Canadian Mint this weekend.

    From Friday to Sunday, the Mint is hosting a coin exchange where Winnipeggers will get the chance to add the $1 commemorative coin of the 150th birthday of L.M. Montgomery to their collection.

    The commemorative circulation coin was unveiled last month and features a profile portrait of Montgomery, her signature and an image of Anne Shirley.

    “I love the book and I was very excited to be here today, because she’s a classic in terms of the book for young readers,” said Venetia Bourrier who attended the coin exchange on Friday.

    “It’s such a classic story and it’s a beautiful story.”

    A per-person coin limit is in place at the event, continuing while supplies last.

    The Mint notes that coin exchanges are cash-only transactions. Any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination will be accepted.

       

