How Winnipeggers can give their input on city's tree canopy strategy
Winnipeggers can give their input on the city's long-range strategy to protect, preserve and manage the tree canopy.
The City of Winnipeg said residents can learn about and provide feedback on its draft Winnipeg Urban Forest Strategy.
"Development of the strategy is crucial and timely as the urban forest faces increasingly significant loss due to insects and disease as well as mounting pressure from climate change and urban development," the city said in a news release.
"Now is the time for all of Winnipeg to play a part in defining plans to protect our trees and ensure our urban forest can grow into the future."
The city said the feedback received will help finalize the draft and prioritize ways to protect, grow and enhance the city's urban forest.
An online survey is open until June 22, 2022. People can also attend one of two online open houses on Tuesday, June 14, or Wednesday, June 15.
More information can be found online.
