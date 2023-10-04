How you can mark the National Day of Action for MMIWG2S+

A special event is being held at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in a push to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people.

The event is happening Wednesday to mark the Provincial Day of Awareness and Education and the National Day of Action for MMIWG2S+.

Activities include a pipe and drum ceremony, a panel on universal basic income, and a reception with Senator Michelle Audette.

There will also be a discussion regarding ways to keep community members safe, including implementing a red dress alert system, which would alert the public when an Indigenous woman, girl, or two-spirit person goes missing.

Organizers hope the day can serve as a moment of reflection for the public.

“I think all Manitobans should take the opportunity to read the calls of the final report of the national inquiry to reflect, as well on how do we as individual citizens contribute to creating a safer province for all people,” said Sandra DeLaronde, an organizer on the Manitoba MMIWG2S+ Implementation Committee.

The free event is open to the public and wraps up on Wednesday at 7 p.m.