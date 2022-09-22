How you can participate in a program planting trees around Winnipeg

A Winnipeg program aimed at planting trees around the city is launching its fall sale.

Through the ReLeaf program, Trees Winnipeg provides tree packages that have been chosen specifically by arborists to thrive in Winnipeg. Each of these packages includes trees, mulch, tree guards, and tree-planting information.

“Twice a year, Trees Winnipeg has a tree sale, called ReLeaf Tree Sale,” explained Christian Cassidy, executive director of Trees Winnipeg, in an interview on Thursday.

“This year we sold about 1,500 trees in the spring and we’re having another one coming up in the fall.”

To participate, Winnipeggers can go to the Trees Winnipeg website, where they can choose and order from seven different packages. The packages can be picked up on Oct. 8 at Kildonan Park.

Each package costs $70, with some containing one tree and others containing two.

Cassidy noted the tree packages have been chosen to work well in Winnipeg’s climate.

“Some of [the packages] are old favourites. Our maple package has two different varieties of maple tree. It’s an iconic tree, people love maple trees. That’s very popular,” he said.

“We have some edibles – we have an apple tree and a couple varieties of cherry tree for sale. We even have an elm.”

Cassidy said they’ve been doing this tree sale for about a decade and it just keeps getting bigger each year.

“We’re putting about 1,500 trees up for sale again, and we expect to sell out because we do it every tree sale that we have,” he said.