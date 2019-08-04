

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre adult emergency department is back to normal and accepting new patients, after being evacuated Sunday night.

The HSC adult emergency department had to be evacuated after it was reported there was a smell of gas.

Officials from Shared Health said WFPS crews responded around 4:30 p.m., along with workers from Manitoba Hydro, but did not detect any gas levels.

Shared health said the HSC facility team continues to investigate the cause of the smell.

About 65 people in the hospital’s adult emergency department were temporarily moved to other areas in the hospital as a precaution and other patients arriving were temporarily diverted to other hospitals.

Shared health says ambulances were also being redirected, with the exception of those transporting patients in need of care for major trauma, burns, strokes and other major neurosurgical issues.

It says as of 8:00 p.m. Sunday regular ambulance protocols were restored.

Shared Health says the hospital’s children’s emergency department and other areas were unaffected.

This was the first time the HSC emergency department had to be evacuated in about 20 years.