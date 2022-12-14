HSC Children's Hospital postponing surgeries due to increase in critically ill kids

The emergency entrance for the HSC Children's Hospital. Nov. 7, 2022. (Source: Taylor Brock/CTV News) The emergency entrance for the HSC Children's Hospital. Nov. 7, 2022. (Source: Taylor Brock/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island