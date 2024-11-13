WINNIPEG
    'Huge': Bruce Springsteen's first-ever Winnipeg performance set for Wednesday

    A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are performing at the Canada Life Centre beginning at 7:30 p.m.

    Music historian and author John Einarson said this is a “huge” moment for Winnipeg.

    “Musicians, rockstars come and go, but [Springsteen’s] solid,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

    “He’s been around for about 45 years and always at the top of the pantheon for rock and roll.”

    Einarson said Springsteen’s concerts focus on the music alone.

    He added that his songs are relatable to ordinary people, with an emphasis on lyrics that tell stories.

    “Yes, he’s a multi-millionaire now, but he still has that touch with ordinary people who connected with his music in the first place,” he said.

    “He was kind of like the working-class hero guy from New Jersey.”

    As for what concertgoers can potentially expect from the Winnipeg show, Einarson thinks he may pay homage to The Guess Who.

    “Just to recognize the importance of Winnipeg in music history,” he said.

    Springsteen was originally supposed to play in Winnipeg in November 2023; however, the concert was postponed a year due to peptic ulcer disease.

    Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president of venues and entertainment with True North Sports and Entertainment, said landing Springsteen in Winnipeg has been a long-standing goal.

    “We've had Elton John. We've had Coldplay. We've had Tom Petty. We've had a number of these peak recording artists, but we haven't ever had Bruce Springsteen, and we've been out trying through the last 20 years,” he said.

    Donnelly said people should expect a magical evening.

    “He curates the set list himself. It changes every single show,” he said. “What you get is a hand-picked selection of songs that he's choosing, that he makes up each night. And it's an incredible band. He's really a tremendous showman.”

    Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the band scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. 

    • With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.

