Human remains found following camper trailer fire in Vita, Man.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 3:24PM CST
A fatal fire in a camper trailer in Vita Man., is under investigation.
RCMP were called to the scene around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said after the fire was put out, members of the Vita Fire Department searched the camper and found human remains.
The Mounties said the Officer of the Fire Commissioner is involved in the investigation.