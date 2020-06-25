WINNIPEG -- RCMP is investigating after human remains were found in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Wednesday.

According to a release from RCMP, the remains were discovered at 9:30 p.m. near Baker Street in the city.

The identity of the remains is unknown at this time.

Portage la Prairie RCMP, along with RCMP’s Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating.

This is a developing story. More details to come.