Human remains found near Lundar: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this week.

Mounties in Lundar, Man. say a body was found Aug. 31 by searchers in Lake Manitoba First Nation.

Investigators believe the remains to be those of 25-year-old Lyndon McIvor, from the community.

McIvor was last seen on the First Nation's main road on Aug. 26.

His death is being treated as suspicious. Lundar RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-762-5678, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.