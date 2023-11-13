Hundreds evacuated after fire sparked on school gymnasium roof
Hundreds of students and staff at a Winnipeg school were evacuated Monday morning after a fire sparked on the gymnasium roof.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at École Guyot School around 11:20 a.m. on Monday. When firefighters arrived, the city said they found smoke and flames coming from the roof and started to attack the blaze.
It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.
Emmalee Blackadar, the communications manager for the Louis Riel School Division, told CTV News around 450 people were evacuated from the Grade 1 to 8 French immersion school.
Students were evacuated by bus to a different location where parents and caregivers could pick them up.
Blackadar also confirmed the afternoon classes were cancelled.
"We will provide more details to families related to the damage resulting from the fire and a return to school as they become available," she told CTV News in an email.
The city said the preliminary investigation suggests the fire was an accident, caused by a malfunctioning heat system on the roof.
No one was injured during the fire.
