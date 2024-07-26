WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Hundreds evacuated due to wildfires, smoke in Manitoba communities

    Marcel Colomb First Nation and God's Lake Narrows are seen on a Manitoba map. Marcel Colomb First Nation and God's Lake Narrows are seen on a Manitoba map.
    Share

    The Manitoba government has confirmed hundreds of people have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to wildfires in the province.

    According to the most recent fire bulletin, the province has evacuated 180 people from Marcel Colomb First Nation due to the close proximity of a wildfire. The fire is located roughly four kilometres east of the community and is approximately 824 hectares in size.

    The province added roughly 100 people from God's Lake Narrows have been evacuated due to smoke from a wildfire burning 35 kilometres north of the community. The fire is currently 2,909 hectares.

    The province said that value protection has been set up in the communities to protect items at risk from the fire.

    Crews from Ontario have been called in to help deal with Manitoba's wildfire season.

    There have been 155 wildfires in Manitoba to date this year, and the province says dry lightning or thunderstorms are in the forecast in the next couple of days, which could result in more fires starting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News