Hundreds evacuated due to wildfires, smoke in Manitoba communities

The Manitoba government has confirmed hundreds of people have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to wildfires in the province.

According to the most recent fire bulletin, the province has evacuated 180 people from Marcel Colomb First Nation due to the close proximity of a wildfire. The fire is located roughly four kilometres east of the community and is approximately 824 hectares in size.

The province added roughly 100 people from God's Lake Narrows have been evacuated due to smoke from a wildfire burning 35 kilometres north of the community. The fire is currently 2,909 hectares.

The province said that value protection has been set up in the communities to protect items at risk from the fire.

Crews from Ontario have been called in to help deal with Manitoba's wildfire season.

There have been 155 wildfires in Manitoba to date this year, and the province says dry lightning or thunderstorms are in the forecast in the next couple of days, which could result in more fires starting.