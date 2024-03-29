Hundreds mark Good Friday with Public Way of the Cross

Hundreds of community members marked Good Friday with the 35th annual Public Way of the Cross, presented by the Archdiocese of Winnipeg.

Participants gathered at St. Paul’s College Christ the King Chapel at the University of Manitoba, before being led in a procession by Archbishop Richard Gagnon. They sang songs and prayed as they passed through each station.

While 2024 marked the 35th anniversary of the event, the Archdiocese said it’s the first time the Way of the Cross was held at a university campus.

The event has previously been hosted by various parishes in the Archdiocese of Winnipeg in the lead up to Easter. It aims to reflect on Christ’s passion and suffering on the cross through 14 stations that commemorate Jesus’ last days on Earth as a man.

The Archdiocese Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry also said the event strives to bring attention to injustices in society and pray for healing and support for those suffering.