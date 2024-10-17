The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after a stabbing at Orange Park on Tuesday left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation began just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday when police received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 100 block of Dumoulin Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 24-year-old with life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition. He remains in the hospital as of Thursday.

Police investigated and determined the victim and suspect were at Orange Park when they got into a fight. Officers allege the fight escalated and resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim several times in his upper body.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers found and seized the weapon used in the attack.

Police described the suspect as an Indigenous man between the ages of 20 and 25, who is about five-foot-five in height with long black hair worn in a ponytail. He was wearing a dark hoodie and khaki pants.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.