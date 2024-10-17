Manitoba government halts school building plan, says other methods will be found

After a lengthy review, Manitoba's NDP government has halted a plan hatched by the former Progressive Conservative government to build new schools in partnership with the private sector.

Tracy Schmidt, the province's acting education minister, says the government is committed to building schools but the Tory plan had no money set aside.

Last year, the Tories promised to have nine schools built through what is commonly called a P3 system.

A private contractor was to be hired to design, construct and maintain the buildings, while the government would agree to a 30-year funding deal that would include money for ongoing maintenance.

The Tories said the method would save money and allow all nine schools to be up and running by 2027.

The province put out a request for qualifications from potential bidders before last year's election, and the New Democrats put the project under review after forming government.

"There were two respondents in this process, which was subsequently discontinued," read a statement from Schmidt's office Wednesday.

"While this (request for qualifications) has been discontinued, the province remains committed to building schools that respond to the needs of students and educators across Manitoba."

The Tories, now in Opposition, said cancelling the project will mean schools that are sorely needed in growing areas are now on hold.

"It's ... disappointing for Manitoba families who have students in our public school system right now that are learning in hallways, in gymnasiums, in libraries, in music rooms, etc.," Tory education critic Grant Jackson said.

Money did not need to be set aside last year because the school contract was not set, Jackson said. The idea was to hear back from the private sector and then develop a budget, he said.

"The reality is the government changed in the middle of that process, and this government, instead of going to (the) Treasury Board to ask for funding, put that proposal in the shredder."

Premier Wab Kinew hinted the plan would likely be axed when he launched the review last November. He said the NDP prefers the traditional construction model, which sees the government pay for construction and amortize the capital costs over decades.

The schools under the Tory plan were to be built in several communities including Winnipeg, Brandon, Neepawa and Ste. Anne.

Schmidt said school capital planning is still under review.

"We're listening to Manitobans, we're listening to school divisions, we're assessing the need, we're performing a space utilization study," Schmidt said.

"We're committed to building schools in a way that serves Manitobans. We were elected on that mandate and that's what we're going to do."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.