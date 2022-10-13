'I couldn't be happier': Sydney Daniels living in the present as Jets’ first female scout
Sydney Daniels is taking her new position with the Winnipeg Jets day-by-day and she is trying to stay present as she adapts to the world of the NHL.
Daniels got word in July that she would be the next scout for Winnipeg’s hockey team – making her the first woman to take on the role in the organization’s history.
“It was so relieving and exciting to get the call,” said Daniels. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Daniels and her family have long been rooted in hockey; her dad played 149 games in the NHL, spending time with the Hartford Whalers, Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils, and before that, her grandfather played at St Michael’s residential school in British Columbia.
Daniels played five years at Harvard University and also notched one season with the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League.
Following her playing career, she has been an assistant coach with Harvard since the 2018-19 season.
Now, she is scouting the pro level for the Jets, which includes attending some NCAA games as well.
“I couldn’t imagine a better position for me to start and get my feet wet and learning how things are kind of done. Some of these rinks that I go to I have played on a ton and I know the men’s and women’s staff at some arenas. That level of comfort that I am able to have in this new position is kind of relieving and gives me that extra boost of confidence when I go into the rink.”
She said when she first started the role in September, she had to take a moment to adjust to the fact that she is the only woman in a front office full of men, but she quickly realized that the focus is all on hockey.
“The first 30 minutes when we all sat down together and we started talking about the team and hockey and I just kind of the sense of overall relief of being like ‘Oh, it’s just hockey.’ It’s the same sport if you are a man or woman…it became less of a focal point every second I spent with them because we were all just so focused on the task at hand and the overall goals.”
Now that Daniels is at the top of one of her passions, she said she wants to continue working on her other passion, which is helping Indigenous people and youth and being someone who can create opportunities for them.
She and her family are part of the Mistawasis Nêhiyawak Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, which is located approximately 70 kilometres west of Prince Albert.
She said being able to work for the Jets and True North Sports and Entertainment is a dream come true for both of her passions, as she notes the organization has a pulse on the Indigenous community in Manitoba.
“I think visibility is so incredibly important and I think the visibility I am allowed to have within the Jets organization and Brigette (Lacquette, with the Chicago Blackhawks). Visibility allows our youth and allows the world to see truly what women and Indigenous women are capable of,” said Daniels.
She added she doesn’t want her representation to stop at just being an example for the next generation, but she wants to be available for others if they need advice or help to get where they want to go in the hockey world.
“Yes, I can be this visible person in this incredible role, but I also want to be accessible to the youth and accessible to communities. I want to empower and I want to use my position to help others to reach their goals.”
Since taking the role, she said she has received a lot of support from her family, adding all accomplishments are a “team win.”
The chance to be part of the NHL is even more significant for Daniels as she recently lost her grandfather due to COVID-19.
“I think it provided everyone a bit of a glimmer of hope, in the sense that we have been sad and grieving for a while,” she said. “The first exhibition game that I went to with the Jets was in Edmonton, that’s about a six, seven-hour drive from where my family lives. I think I had seven or eight family members drive there, just to watch the game and be there for me.”
Moving forward, Daniels said she just wants to live in the present for a bit and take in everything that hockey has to offer her, despite saying she considers herself a goal-setter.
“I am just trying to just stay as present as possible right now. I still have so much to learn, so much to do within my role. My focus is just executing my job as best as I can and being as helpful for the Jets organization. So I try not to think too far ahead because I don’t want to miss out or not fully enjoy the work I am doing right now.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023; lower-income Canadians may be the hardest hit.
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers
With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Provincial officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta got a Valentine's Day surprise from the prime minister this year when he called to say he was considering invoking the Emergencies Act, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation shows that Russia's strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. Thousands of children have been taken from basements of bombed out cities like Mariupol and from orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas.
Regina
-
Building destroyed in grass fire near Weyburn, Sask.
A grass fire near Weyburn, Sask. is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through windy conditions Wednesday evening.
-
Ministry of Health compares COVID-19 to other respiratory illnesses in new reporting format
Saskatchewan’s monthly COVID-19 information is now being included in a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.
-
Here's a look inside Saskatchewan's most unique restaurant, according to Reader's Digest Canada
A pub in Hudson Bay named Saskatchewan’s most unique restaurant by Reader’s Digest Canada in May, has gained national attention for its unusual design, made almost entirely from salvaged material.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
-
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
-
RCMP investigate after Manitoba woman dies at Sask. golf course
Creighton RCMP responded to calls of a 24-year-old woman in medical distress at a nearby golf course on October 6.
Northern Ontario
-
Structure fire at a Sudbury campsite is being deemed suspicious
Greater Sudbury Fire Services were busy Thursday morning after receiving calls just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire at Mine Mill 598 Public Campground on Richard Lake.
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $945 million project.
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Vancouver, Winnipeg praise Edmonton grant supporting downtown residential projects
Business leaders from two Canadian cities agree that a City of Edmonton grant created last year is helping make downtown a more attractive space for residential developers.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
-
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the GTA.
Calgary
-
Economic boost from Oyen wind farm part of broader Alberta renewables boom
A $350-million wind farm project southwest of Oyen, Alta. has filled motel rooms, campgrounds and spare bedrooms around the small farm community, giving a boost to the local economy.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
-
Bye Budweiser: Saddledome draft now from Original 16, Great Western
Calgary Flames fans will no longer be sipping on Budweiser if they buy a draft beer at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Montreal
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andrew Gagnon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
-
Montreal allocates $7 million for youth-oriented violence prevention initiatives
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the city will allocate $7 million to mobilize youth in the prevention of violence, during a press conference at the Saint-Michel library on Thursday.
-
Quebec rights body probes case of Inuk teen allegedly put in isolation, denied care
Quebec's youth rights commission is investigating the case of an Inuk teenager who was allegedly placed in isolation at a Montreal-area rehabilitation centre while in pain and in need of medical care.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Top mayoral candidates participate in debate on CTV News at Six
Candidates Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are participating in a mayoral debate during a special broadcast of CTV News at Six.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
N.S. reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations, decrease in cases
COVID-19 claimed 11 lives in Nova Scotia last week, according to data released by the province Thursday.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
-
Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on Kitchener, Ont. synagogue
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti – including white supremacist codes and a reference to Adolf Hitler – was found written on the back door of a Kitchener, Ont. synagogue.
-
'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage
Businesses in Waterloo region and across the country are having difficulty filling vacant positions, but one local economics professor says the tight labour market isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Vancouver
-
Denying bail to reduce B.C. crime a 'dangerous' proposition: Canadian Civil Liberties Association
The way crime and the bail system are being talked about in B.C is being described as "dangerous" and "concerning" by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
-
Witnesses sought after 93-year-old's hip broken during alleged assault in Chinatown
Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood this week, leaving him with a broken hip.
-
'Live actors, animatronics, scary props': North Shore couple's haunted house draws chills for charity
As many people prepare to welcome trick-or-treaters with Halloween candy, another household has a much more terrifying experience brewing.
Vancouver Island
-
'No risk to the public' after body discovered near Saanich nature sanctuary
Police and coroners are working to identify the body of an unknown male found Wednesday near the Swan Lake nature sanctuary in Saanich, B.C.
-
'Happiest dogs in the world': Dozens of golden retrievers meet for annual party in Nanaimo
Every year around this time a dog hiking business in Nanaimo, B.C., gathers their favourite breed of dogs for one last day of fun in the Nanaimo River.
-
Unions that represent 60K health service workers in B.C. reach new labour agreement
Unions representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff have reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C. The B.C. government says in a statement the Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents about 60,000 people delivering health services throughout the province, has ratified a new contract.