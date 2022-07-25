'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apology
'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apology
Reaction to the Pope's apology about the church's role in residential schools is coming in across Canada, including in Manitoba, where Indigenous leaders says the apology was sincere, but note more is needed to help survivors.
"I'm mindful that this act of acknowledgement and contrition is very meaningful to some, others not," said Stephanie Scott, the executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.
Indigenous leaders who spoke with CTV News Winnipeg said the Pope's apology felt sincere.
"I think a lot of our people will all accept that this is a true apology from a Pope that believes in it," said David Chartrand, the president of the Manitoba Metis Federation.
"I felt it was very sincere. You could feel the emotion in him," said Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias.
While Monias felt the apology was sincere, he hoped Pope Francis would go into greater detail about the discovery of unmarked graves. Pimicikamak Cree Nation started a ground search this month at a former residential school site.
"I was hoping I would hear more about the unmarked graves that we are uncovering all over Canada," he said.
Monias is also calling for funding from the church for awareness and education, measures to promote culture and languages, as well as monuments recognizing the past.
Now that the apology from the Pope has happened on Canadian soil, Scott says more action is needed to help the survivors, like mental health supports.
"It was evident that the pain is still raw. The pain is very, very real and all they want is to heal and move forward," said Scott.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis visits Canada’s only designated Indigenous church
On the second day of his historic Canadian tour, Pope Francis visited Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, Canada’s only designated Indigenous church.
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Solider draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Regina
-
Producers and province react to federal government’s emissions targets
This year has been tough on farmers, both from cost and environmental perspectives. That's why the federal government's new target - to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent over the next eight years - is concerning for some.
-
Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
Prairieland Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close permanently
Saskatoon's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will be closing.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
Northern Ontario
-
For residential school survivors in northern Ontario, Papal apology was a long time coming
'I do believe his sincerity. It took a long time, but he did say the words,' said residential school survivor Shirley Horn, as she stood in front of what was once Shingwauk Residential School.
-
Sudbury's Maslack Supply sold to Quebec-based company
Maslack Supply, a Sudbury-based business founded in 1959 and with 13 locations across northern Ontario, has been sold.
-
Taking action to help victims of domestic abuse in Sudbury
The Sudbury YWCA is taking part in a new initiative called the National Emergency Survivor Support (NESS) Fund.
Edmonton
-
'I can just feel the healing': Pope Francis apology received at Maskwacis, speaks at Sacred Heart Parish
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Andrea Horwath expected to enter Hamilton mayoral race tomorrow
Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath is expected to announce Tuesday that she is running to be the mayor of Hamilton.
-
Nursing students staff Toronto ER in 'tight situation' over the weekend
An Ontario nurses union says it fears health-care staffing shortages may worsen in the Toronto area after a hospital network in the city had to use nursing students and medical residents to backstop an emergency department over the weekend.
-
Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton
Rap superstar Drake is receiving some heat after it was revealed his private jet took has taken multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.
Calgary
-
18-year-old woman killed in Bow Trail crash, police seek dash cam footage
Calgary police are asking drivers who have dash cam footage of a deadly crash on Bow Trail on Friday to come forward.
-
Newest Flames are open to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future
Two of the newest members of the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar, spoke to media on Monday.
-
'It’s amazing and I’m definitely coming back': Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens off to great start for 2022
Lethbridge’s Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens are celebrating their 55th anniversary this year, and business has never been better.
Montreal
-
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what the pontiff described as his 'penitential pilgrimage.'
-
Clean-up efforts underway after tornado rips through Laurentians town
As recovery efforts get underway, hundreds of homes are still without power in the Laurentians after a tornado flattened trees and destroyed homes Saturday.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focus on healing at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
Ottawa
-
Damage on LRT to take 'several days' to repair, transit GM says
Damage to Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT may take 'several days' to repair, according to a new memo from the city’s general manager of transit services.
-
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Atlantic
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
-
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Kitchener
-
'Some of our people were murdered': Mixed reactions locally as Pope Francis apologizes for the residential school system
Local Indigenous peoples gathered Monday afternoon at St. Jerome’s, a Roman Catholic university in Waterloo, to watch Pope Francis apologize for the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph restaurant while filming new movie
Adam Sandler is causing quite the stir in the Royal City, with several Guelphites catching a glimpse of the funny man over the weekend.
-
Local hospitals conserving epidural supplies amidst global shortage
Bringing a life into this world is said to be one of the most rewarding experiences, but it can also be the most painful.
Vancouver
-
Victims of fatal Langley, B.C., shootings were homeless, outreach worker confirms
The victims of the deadly shootings in Langley, B.C., early Monday morning were living on the street, an outreach worker tells CTV News.
-
Jury deliberations underway in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial for a former Vancouver Canuck accused of sexual assault is expected to start deliberations Monday.
-
Suspect photos from fake IDs released during B.C. manhunt led to 'favourable tips,' RCMP say
Suspect photos of accomplices in a B.C. murder suspect's prison break that turned out to be stock images have "generated favourable tips for investigators" anyway, according to Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after 'crime spree' across southern Vancouver Island
Mounties based in Port Alberni, B.C., arrested a man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, breaking into several properties, and stealing a gun earlier this week.
-
Steven Bacon to plead guilty in Nanaimo teen's murder case, lawyer says
There is a new development in the murder case of a Makayla Chang, a teen killed in Nanaimo in 2017.
-
Victoria opens 14 misting stations amid high-temperature warnings
The City of Victoria has opened 14 public misting stations to help manage the heat, as Environment Canada predicts sweltering temperatures in the region this week.