'I have a bit of a spring in my step': Next steps about what to do with downtown Winnipeg Bay building could come in spring
An air of mystery swirls around the Hudson’s Bay Company building at 450 Portage Avenue, easily one of Winnipeg’s most iconic structures.
Shuttered for over a year—after nearly a century in operation—Winnipeggers are left wondering: What will the future hold for the grand structure?
“What’s going to go there? What’s it going to be?” said Winnipegger Krista Blackburn, as she stood by the roughly 650,000 square-foot structure.
“Are they going to fix it? Are they going to invest in it?” she said.
“It’s a part of Winnipeg.”
Originally opened on November 18, 1926, The Bay building closed its doors 94 years later, in November of 2020.
A month later, the City of Winnipeg created an advisory committee to craft a redevelopment plan for the long-time Downtown Winnipeg fixture.
Details on what that future may hold for The Bay building could come this spring.
“I am, like many Winnipeggers, looking towards the spring and the news it represents,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins, a member of the City of Winnipeg’s Bay Downtown Advisory Committee.
Rollins couldn’t get into specifics, but said she is excited about ideas currently being discussed.
“I have a bit of a spring in my step, a twinkle in my eye and my glass is always half full when it comes to Winnipeg’s downtown,” Rollins said.
Premier Heather Stefanson, on Thursday, was similarly coy with details on a redevelopment plan for The Bay building.
When asked if there will be news coming on the project in the near future, the Premier simply replied, “Yes. That’s all I have to say for today.”
Given its status as a protected heritage site, a title granted in 2019, City of Winnipeg Heritage Officer Murray Peterson says The Bay’s history and architectural features make it a structure worth preserving.
The size of the six-story building, however, poses a problem, said Peterson.
"It would be difficult to do things you would normally do with big buildings, like warehouses where you can put in apartment suites or commercial (spaces) or offices," he said, “because it’s such a massive footprint."
A new plan for The Bay building should incorporate fresh air and natural light, Peterson said, adding that could involve taking out parts of the roof.
Any final decisions or concrete plans, however, are a ways off.
“I think we’re at the very beginning stages of what it would look like to change this building,” Peterson said.
“I haven’t seen anything concrete.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Russian families divided over attack on Ukraine, some misled by state media
When there is conflict between nations, there are divisions within families -- a fact that is glaringly apparent in Russia’s attack of Ukraine, which has left some Russian supporters of Ukraine struggling to explain to their relatives that Putin’s version of events is not reality.
Live updates: Macron critical of Russia's corridor offers
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized 'hypocritical' rhetoric and 'cynicism' from Moscow about offering to open humanitarian corridors to Russia for Ukrainian civilians.
Death toll surpasses 6 million for COVID-19 pandemic now in 3rd year
The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.
Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines
With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.
Trudeau meets with U.K., Netherlands prime ministers over crisis in Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived today at the Royal Air Force Station Northolt outside of London for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to strategize on the response of NATO countries to the conflict.
Non-citizens of Ukraine don't qualify for temporary refuge from war in Canada
The Canadian government is allowing Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression to come to Canada temporarily for a period of two years 'for those who need a safe haven while the war ravages their homeland,' Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced last week, but the program is only available to Ukraine citizens.
U.S. markets set for lower open; oil prices continue to surge
U.S. markets were heading for a lower open Monday, following global markets as oil prices jumped and the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
As Ukrainians and Russians fight on the battlefield, both sides are also fighting an information war online and in the media space.
Regina
-
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
Regina kicks off women’s history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.
Saskatoon
-
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
-
Saskatoon march calls for no fly zone over Ukraine
Oleksandr Atamanchuk wants to make the sound of air raid sirens a distant memory for his family back home.
-
Saskatoon Soaps show support for Ukraine
A Saskatoon improv comedy group is showing support for Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Those who consume even a few alcoholic drinks a week have smaller brains, research finds
New research has found a correlation between even modest levels of alcohol consumption and reduced brain size.
-
Live updates: Macron critical of Russia's corridor offers
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized 'hypocritical' rhetoric and 'cynicism' from Moscow about offering to open humanitarian corridors to Russia for Ukrainian civilians.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Edmonton
-
Alberta calls for an end to 'pointless' federal COVID-19 travel restrictions
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a motion will be presented in the legislature to call on Ottawa to end "pointless" COVID-19 travel measures.
-
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
-
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Ukrainian community rallies outside Russian consulate
More than 1,000 supporters of Ukraine closed a section of Midtown Toronto today. Eleven days into the Russian invasion, they're asking for intervention.
-
'Messy mix' of winter weather to hit Toronto region Monday
After spring-like conditions on Sunday, Toronto and surrounding regions are expected to get a wintry mix Monday with rain, freezing rain and wet snow in the forecast.
-
Police investigating suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags damaged in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags were damaged at a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.
Calgary
-
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
-
Here are some of the places where you will still need to wear a mask in Calgary
While the province dropped its requirement for masking inside public buildings and businesses as of March 1, there are a number of locations in Calgary who say they're not ready to go ahead just yet.
Montreal
-
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate.
-
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
-
Boil water advisory in effect in Vaudreuil-Dorion after water main break
A major water main break in Vaudreuil-Dorion has forced a boil water advisory for several neighbourhoods.
Ottawa
-
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
-
Record gas prices bring pain at the pumps
Gas prices in Ottawa rose again Sunday, eclipsing a record set just two days before.
-
Canadian in hiding in Ukraine as supporters rally in Ottawa
Some Canadians are hiding in Ukraine as the war intensifies.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
-
'Unprecedented' gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain and slippery road conditions expected across Waterloo Region
Environment Canada is urging motorists to drive with caution after issuing a freezing rain warning in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Monday.
-
Inclement weather: School closures and cancellations
Some local school boards have closed schools and offices to students and staff on Monday, due to inclement weather.
-
Emergency crews continue search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews will continue their search Monday for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds rally in downtown Vancouver in support of Ukraine
For the third consecutive weekend, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
'The sky's the limit': Metro Vancouver gas prices hit a staggering 209.9 cents per litre
Since breaking the all-time record Wednesday, the price of gasoline in Metro Vancouver has done it again, and again, climbing another 23 cents in just four days.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
Vancouver Island
-
Test of new ferry could result in 'bonus' sailings on mid-Island route
Testing of a new BC Ferries vessel may result in "bonus" sailings between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, according to the island's ferry advisory committee.
-
Debris from cargo ship spill last fall spreading along B.C. coast: beach cleaners
A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from a cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.
-
Island food banks feeling the squeeze as costs of gas, groceries continue to rise
From gas to groceries, prices on Vancouver Island are climbing, and local food banks are feeling the pinch.