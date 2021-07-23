WINNIPEG -- A park in Brandon is being named after a little girl who passed in October.

The park along Lakeview Drive is being named Olivia the Brave Park after Olivia Baessler.

She was four years old when she passed away and was known as the first person in Canada to receive a new throat therapy that used magnets back in 2017.

Olivia was born prematurely with her esophagus connected to her lungs.

Olivia's mother, Crystal Baessler, said the park is close to their house in Brandon and was the spot they took Olivia to play.

"She just really loved it," said Baessler.

She said the name Olivia the Brave was a name that was started by a family friend as Olivia was in and out of the hospital a lot, but she always had a smile on her face.

"After her passing, it became even bigger. First of all, she was super brave, but it just came to everybody to call her Olivia the Brave."

Baessler said originally they just wanted to set up a swing to honour Olivia because there were a lot of kids in the neighbourhood who were friends with her.

But after talking with friends, Baessler said they eventually went to city hall to see if they could name the park after her.

"So we went to the city, to the board of the City of Brandon. The council had some meetings, and they agreed and thought it was a great idea."

Baessler said there isn't a sign for the park just yet, but a friend of hers has designed a logo for the park.

She said it is super emotional knowing the park is being named after her daughter, but she noted it makes everyone around them extremely happy knowing Olivia could be honoured.

"I hope that they just feel that great, incredibly brave soul that she had… I hope they still feel her smile, and still feel her love."

Baessler said they plan to have fundraising for Olivia every year in October with funds going to the park and adding more to it, adding the park is for all the kids and she wants them to enjoy it just like Olivia did.

"She seemed to always help people. She didn't have a mean bone in her body."