WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg teen whose family wasn’t sure would ever speak is now sharing her voice on stage, through song.

Olivia Steadman, 17, lives with visual impairment, cognitive delays and mild cerebral palsy, after having a stroke before she was born that impacted a number of areas of her brain.

Her mother, Barbro Dick Steadman, said Olivia was first introduced to music as a way to promote language.

“It became evident over the years that she has this crazy auditory memory,” Barbro told CTV News. “She would hear a song once and she would just pick it up, and she would just be singing it.”

“I like to call it her superpower. It’s what she’s good at,” she said.

When asked, Olivia told CTV News she would sing all day every day if she could.

“And sometimes she does,” said Cheryl Briercliffe, an educational assistant who works with Olivia.

The teen recently rehearsed for weeks to sing on stage with the musical theatre program at her high school, Vincent Massey Collegiate.

She performed two out of three nights the musical was staged.

Her classmate Taylor Izon said Olivia is a lot of fun to perform with

“She’s not afraid to be herself,” Izon said. “She just expresses herself in so many ways and we love that about her. She’s just great,” she said.

She also shared her talents with The Tenors when she met them backstage at a recent concert.

“She’s not shy about it, she really has no inhibitions which is really a nice way to be,” said her mom.

THE GIFT OF INCLUSION

Olivia has been educated in the public school system since kindergarten and expects to be on stage more in her next few years in high school.

“Olivia isn’t the only one who benefits from this experience,” said Barbro. “Everyone around her learns about diversity and how important it is to look at someone’s ability and not their disability and I think that as a society that is a real challenge.”

Peter Duff, community residential program director at St. Amant, a non-profit organization serving people with developmental disabilities, says the world is trending towards inclusivity. He agreed that everyone benefits.

“We’re all human beings we all have gifts and talents, we just need to figure out how to give people the opportunity to express those gifts and discover them and have them be valued,” said Duff.

Briercliffe has seen it firsthand.

“She’s amazing. She really is. Olivia is a tough cookie, she gets herself around and she makes friends wherever she goes.”

Olivia’s mom said her daughter has a big impact on those who get to know her.

“People just are really touched by her; she just gets into people’s hearts.”