WINNIPEG -- Around 25 people are without a home after fire destroyed an apartment building on Agnes Street early Thursday morning.

The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team and the Canadian Red Cross housed displaced residents in the Marlborough Hotel and the Holiday Inn downtown.

“My suite is completely gone, I lost everything I own,” said James Desjarlais, a resident displaced by the fire told CTV News Friday.

“I just have the clothes that I’m wearing.”

Desjarlais is hoping EIA will help him find a new home.

The Red Cross can only house the displaced residents for 72 hours, leaving many of them without a place to stay come Sunday afternoon.

“All they can do is put us up for three days,” said Candace McKay, a resident who was also displaced by the fire.

“We’re just waiting for them to come through and see what happens from there I guess.”

The residents were given bus tickets and clothing vouchers to help them recover some basic necessities

This story will be updated; more details to come.