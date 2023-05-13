'I love what we do every day': The second annual Unity Walk in downtown Winnipeg

A sea of yellow safety vests hit downtown Winnipeg Saturday, volunteers pouring their hearts into the heart of the city.

Every week – grassroots volunteer foot patrols like the Bear Clan Patrol, Central Foot Patrol, and The Thunderbirds take to the streets of Winnipeg.

Terry Thomas is one of those volunteers, walking with his parents as part of the Central Foot Patrol.

"It's been an experience for me,” Thomas said. “Got me out of the streets."

The patrols often meet unsheltered people on the street; handing out food, water, and other needed supplies.

Volunteer Barb Young started with the Bear Clan Patrol in 2021, later convincing her husband to join as well. She says patrolling makes a difference.

“It’s really enriching,” she said. "It helps check any misconceptions you might have about the homeless.”

Frank Parkes said he volunteers to give back to his community, and often sees the challenges people on the street are facing.

"We as a community have a lot to learn from them,” Parkes said. “If we want to meet their needs we have to meet them where they are. We can't build structures and hope they congregate."

Parkes, along with dozens of other volunteers met for the second annual unity walk in downtown Winnipeg Saturday.

"It's gonna be a celebration of getting everyone together and networking between other organizations and letting them know that we are there for each other,” Bear Clan’s interim executive director, Kevin Walker, said.

Group members intermingled, listening to each others' stories. Mitch Bourbonniere works with many of these groups, and was pointing out volunteers from the crowd, highlighting their work.

"I love what we do every day,” Bourbonniere said. “You guys literally save lives. Literally. I love you. I love you so much."

Soon after the unity walk began, Portage Avenue seemed covered in safety vests. Volunteers handed out food, water, and friendly greetings before ending the walk back at True North Square.

Organizers say they will be hosting another Unity Walk in 2024.