'I'm running on fumes': Staff shortages leave stage 4 cancer patient struggling for home care

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg family dealing with stage 4 cancer says it's been left to fend for itself by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The family says it was told it qualified for home care and requested the service; however, despite several requests -- no homecare workers have come to help.

Katherine Ellis came into Eric De Schepper's life ten years ago on a Winnipeg transit bus.

She was driving the number 11, and for De Schepper, it was love at first sight.

"The first thing that came out of my mouth was, can I have your phone number? That was the first thing that came out of my mouth. And she said yes, sure, and she gave it to me," recalled De Schepper.

There were many happy moments in the years that followed, but recently, life has been much tougher for the couple.

Katherine is living with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

On Jan. 11, she came home to spend her final days surrounded by family and loved ones.

De Schepper has been providing round-the-clock care ever since.

"This is basically a hospital ward," he said. "And I'm her caregiver, I'm her nurse, I'm her dietician, I'm her cook."

De Schepper said he's happy to provide the care but could use some help every now and again to bathe her and to catch some rest himself.

He was told he was entitled to the service, but so far, De Schepper said the WRHA hadn't sent a single worker to their home.

"It's just not happening," said De Schepper. "And I was told the funding is there, but the people aren't there."

In a statement to CTV News, the WRHA said in part, "as is the case in most areas of the health-care sector across the country -- the WRHA home care program continues to see a shortage of staff."

"Efforts to reduce vacancies continue to be focused on improving recruitment, training and orientation processes for all positions," continued the statement.

"Efforts are also made to review schedules to optimize and enhance efficiencies, while also using contract services and offering additional hours and overtime to help supplement our staffing levels when needed."

"I'm sure it's not only him," said Dougald Lamont, leader of the Manitoba Liberals. "When you hear about a case like this, he's certainly not the only person who's being affected."

"I just want to say that's a very sad situation and story," said Audrey Gordon, Manitoba's health minister.

Gordon said the government is working diligently on a seniors strategy, which includes a plan to hire more health-care aides and support workers.

De Schepper believes something needs to be done soon, saying, "I start to feel like I'm running on fumes."

UPDATE: De Schepper said he heard from the WRHA on Friday, and a home care worker will arrive at their place next week.