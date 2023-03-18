'I'm so proud': Why Dayna Spiring is leaving Economic Development Winnipeg after 7 years

The president & CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW) is stepping down after seven years at the helm of the city's business cheerleader.

Dayna Spiring announced Friday that she will be leaving the organization this summer. "We've built an incredible organization, we've done great work, and I'm so proud of the team that we've built," she told CTV News.

Under Spiring’s leadership, EDW has worked on driving investment, tourism, major events, and talent attraction for Winnipeg. Some of her achievements include having Winnipeg designated the World’s Most Intelligent Community in 2017 and 2021, as well as accreditation as a member-city of the World Winter Cities Association for Mayors (WWCAM).

Spiring said a highlight during her time at EDW was spearheading the Winnipeg White-out Street Parties during the Winnipeg Jets' playoff runs in 2018 and 2019, "Wherever you watched the Stanley Cup Playoffs in North America, you saw shots of a street in Winnipeg with 16,000 people dressed in white, cheering on their team and their city," Spiring recollected. "What a great way to showcase Winnipeg to the world."

Spiring is the first woman to have served as chair of the Winnipeg Football Club, is one of only two women to ever sit on the Canadian Football League’s Board of Governors, and was the first woman to have her name engraved on the Grey Cup trophy --- twice.

EDW has hired People First HR Services to look for Spiring's replacement. She will stay on until later this summer, ensuring a smooth transition.

"It's ready for me to pass the baton," said Spiring. "I'm excited about the future … and I'm very confident the organization will fare just fine."

Spiring said she's going to take some time off before figuring out her next move.

"It's been a great run, it's been a long run, and I'm going to take a little bit of time to figure out what the next chapter looks like."

- With files from CTV's Daniel halmarson