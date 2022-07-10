'I've always liked this festival': Folk Festival volunteers from all over ensure event's success
When the Winnipeg Folk Fest returned for the first time since the pandemic, it wasn't only a welcome return for festival-goers, but also the volunteers that make Folk Fest happen.
“I just have this love affair with the folk festival,” long-time volunteer Sean Ledwich said.
The sound of folk music, food, and friendly atmosphere first drew Ledwich to the event as a young man. After being a life-long attendee, he’s been volunteering with Folk Fest for roughly 15 years.
Earlier this year, Folk Fest put out a call looking to fill volunteer spots. A month prior to the event they were on track to be about 500 volunteers short.
Despite some changes such as removing a service where volunteers safeguard attendees' bags, Ledwich says this year feels like any other.
“I find when I’m walking around the site with a volunteer pass, even if I don’t have my volunteer shirt on people notice it and ask questions.”
The pull to donate time is not limited to Manitoba's borders.
Minnesota resident Donna Olston has been coming to the festival since the 80s. Now, as a registered nurse, she is volunteering in the first aid tent for the first time.
“I come up here on vacation to Folk Fest,” Olston said. “It is so eclectic and you can hear the music, you can see the people.”
David Mertz, a volunteer who is also from Minnesota, decided since he loved the festival so much he would volunteer.
“I’ve always liked this festival so then I just said I gotta start volunteering,” Mertz said.
That love from volunteers is felt by festival attendees.
“I love just wandering around, listening to beautiful music, being with beautiful people. I think it’s the happiest place on earth,” seven-time festival attendee Alana Garcia said. “It’s just a laid back relaxed wonderful time. Lots of good memories made.”
It was worth the two-year wait for second-time attendee Michele Rice.
“I was with my daughter and it was amazing. And it’s amazing again,” Rice said.
Clark, 8, said other kids “should come every year. It’s really fun.”
