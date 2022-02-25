'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion

As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.

Lesia Yaroshenko told CTV News that she is currently sheltering in the basement of a recording studio with her two kids.

She said when the invasion first started, they stayed at home like they were told, but determined it would be safer to be in the basement.

"My building doesn't have the shelter. But this seems to be as safe as possible," said Yaroshenko.

Yaroshenko added the shelter they are currently staying in won't protect them from any bombing in the area but it will protect them if there are nearby missiles or gunfire in the streets, noting it is safer than an apartment with windows.

The shelter doesn't have running water and they have limited food with them, with Yaroskenko saying they brought some soup they made at home and granola bars with them, but she added they haven't been that hungry during this crisis.

She said people in Ukraine have been waiting for this attack to happen for months, noting this is the first time in her life that something like this has happened so close to her home.

"We have heard explosions and sirens … it was scary."

She and her family tried to leave the shelter Friday morning, but they went back for cover once they heard sirens ringing through the area again for another day.

"I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting."

With everything that has happened, Yaroshenko said stores have closed, gas stations are out of fuel and the streets are empty.

However, she said Ukrainians are preparing to fight, with many residents joining local defence forces.

"Many, many people are with guns, because we have detachments of local, territorial defence forces. Long, long queues to register for those who want to defend Kyiv and who are civilians."

She said she has seen women and seniors joining the forces, adding even her husband has joined to fight.

"When my husband wanted to join these forces, I didn't mind … I believe everyone is to do everything he or she can do at their place."

She said she has many friends in Canada who have been keeping in touch with her and she is very thankful for the support she has received.

If people are wanting to help the residents of Ukraine, she said they can donate to the Ukrainian army and also call for more support and tougher sanctions on Russia from other governments from around the world.