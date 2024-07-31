'I've left no stone unturned': Manitoba's Tyler Mislawchuk cracks top 10 in Olympic triathlon

A Manitoba triathlete has cracked the top 10 for Canada during the Paris Olympics.

Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff placed ninth in the event on Wednesday, his third appearance at the summer games and his best finish (he placed 15th in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo).

"I'm proud with how I raced, rather than the outcome itself," Mislawchuk said.

Mislawchuk's finish is the first time a Canadian has cracked the top 10 at the Olympics since 2008.

Competitors were tasked with completing a 1.5 km swim through the Seine River, a 40 km bike ride, and a 10 km run in various conditions. Mislawchuk noted a strong current in the Seine River during the swim, while rain complicated the bike course, and hot temperatures were out during the run.

"(It was) Just like all the elements, all the challenges that you can imagine, but that's triathlon," he said. "Different venues around the world, different courses. And so I think it's like the famous saying is, adapt or die. And so that's what you have to do in the separate racing."

Mislawchuk said trying hard and finishing the race was essential to him, noting he overcame multiple injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon and a concussion, to race again.

"Not everyone's sporting story ends in a fairy tale, and I think that's what people sometimes forget, is that we can't all win," he said. "We can all try, which I've dedicated my life the last 15 years to try and win a medal, and to be this close, it stings. But like I said, I've left no stone unturned."

Mislawchuk will be vacationing in Spain after the Olympics.

Alex Yee of Great Britain won the gold medal, New Zealand's Hayden Wilde won silver, and France's Leo Bergere claimed the bronze medal.