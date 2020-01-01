WINNIPEG -- It’s a situation you never expect to be in until it actually happens.

That was the case for PJ Burton, who was on the train that crashed near Portage la Prairie, Man. that travels from Churchill Man. to Winnipeg.

“I’ve never been in a disaster movie before, but this was it,” said Burton.

He said the train ride was rather relaxing until all of a sudden there was a change in the sound of the train.

“Suddenly there was a real shocking, up-tempo beating sound going on, which got louder and louder,” said Burton. “I’m assuming that must have been when the wheels left the rails and were going over the ties on the bed,” said Burton.

He noted at that point, items just started to fly around as the train came to an abrupt halt.

“I braced for impact and I thought ‘I wonder how long this will go on for?’”

He said a bus showed up and took everyone to the CN station to get debriefed.

Burton added he didn’t suffer any major injuries and has just been dealing with bumps and bruises.

“Nothing that a good beverage won’t ameliorate.”

He said he will be contacting Via to find out what the next steps are for him and if anything will be offered.

Burton commended the emergency crews and everyone involved in dealing with the crash, saying they did an outstanding job and handled the situation perfectly.