'I've never seen Canadians this united': Winnipeggers rally for second straight week to show support for Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered at the Manitoba Legislative Building in another show of support for Ukraine Sunday afternoon.

Eight days after the first rally at the Legislature, Ukrainian flags once again filled the front lawn of the building.

The organizers of the rally, Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) Manitoba, are calling on the Canadian government to provide more humanitarian aid to those impacted by the war and for the government to lift visa requirements for Ukrainians.

They are also calling for Canada to send more lethal aid to Ukraine, impose stronger sanctions against Russian oligarchs and for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"One of the things that Ukrainians are not doing, is asking other people to fight in this war for them,” said Alexandra Shkandrij, a volunteer with UCC. “They're willing to do it themselves but they need the tools to be able to win, so they're calling on governments to help them and to provide those tools."

Anna Shypilova, who attended the rally, said being there helped comfort her as her parents and family are in Ukraine.

"And that's what makes me really happy. It helps me to stay optimistic for this whole time when my family lives in war," said Shypilova.

A few kilometres away at The Forks, a smaller rally for peace also took place Sunday afternoon.

"Without that, without thinking about how we can come to a peaceful resolution, we have war and we have a huge impact throughout the entire world," said Emily Halldorson, the vice president of the Association of United Ukrainian Canadians Winnipeg.

On Saturday, another rally was held in Brandon, Man. People showed up at Brandon University and walked to Brand City Hall.

Organizers said hundreds of people showed up with flags and signs in support of Ukraine.

As Russia's invasion continues, many people are taking it upon themselves to find a way to help – people like Volodymyr Bimakhov, who is raising funds and gathering clothing donations to aid Ukrainian refugees.

"I'm Ukrainian, I arrived to Winnipeg one year and a half ago and I know what it means to leave your home with just one suitcase," said Bimakhov.

Whether it's a large demonstration or a grassroots fundraiser, Ukrainian-Canadians say they appreciate the support.

"Incredible, truly. You know I've never seen Canadians this united. We have politicians from every level of government there's multi-partisan support," said Shkandrij.