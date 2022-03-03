'I want to enjoy my life': Winnipeg woman frustrated with Manitoba's kidney transplant program

A Winnipeg woman who is in need of a kidney transplant is sharing her frustration with the province's kidney donation program.

Karen Sinclair has end-stage kidney disease and in June of last year she started dialysis as she waits on the transplant list.

"I want to go back to work. I want to enjoy my life. So, you know, getting a donor, a live donor, would be the fastest way," Sinclair said in an interview with CTV News.

In August of last year, Sinclair's daughter shared her mom's story online hoping to find a donor and it received hundreds of shares, which made Sinclair hopeful.

"I was actually crying. I was so happy that there was so much response. (I was) thinking, 'Yes. There we go. Maybe somebody is going to come forward.'"

But the hope soon disappeared. Since Sinclair lives in Manitoba, no one who responded to her was even able to see if they could be a match.

"There's no way for anyone to get tested if they don't know you, which is so unfair … I was heartbroken."

In a statement to CTV News, Transplant Manitoba said it requires, "intended pairs to have an established relationship in order to be eligible to participate in the living kidney donation program."

Sinclair said the memories the situation came flooding back after seeing other stories of Canadians getting transplants from strangers.

One example of where this can happen is in B.C., where adults can receive a kidney from a stranger as a result of a public appeal according to a spokesperson with B.C. Transplant.

"If British Columbia can do this, why can't Manitoba? Why can't we have the option?" said Sinclair.

She hopes this can change in the future because she said she will likely wait years for a deceased donor otherwise.

Transplant Manitoba said when someone contacts the program wanting to donate to someone they don't know, they can only make a non-directed, anonymous donation to ensure a fair process.

Anonymous donors can also participate in the Kidney Paired Donation program through Canadian Blood Services, which can trigger a chain of kidney transplants.