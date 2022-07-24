‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
Gary Van Den Bossche has been trying for more than a month to get someone to come down to cut the grass at the city-owned cemetery at 3001 Notre Dame Avenue, as well as repair damaged headstones and fix other issues.
“From the trees to the stones tipped over, there was vandalism, it’s just nothing getting done,” he said, “The place has really been deteriorating over the last 20 years for sure.”
Van Den Bossche has emailed the mayor’s office twice about the issue and received no responseVan Den Bossche has emailed the mayor’s office twice about the issue and received no response. He also called 311 and was told someone would be sent to maintain the grounds. He says that was weeks ago, and there has been no change.
“My parents are resting here, all my relatives. I want to get them exhumed and take them to another cemetery, that’s how horrible it was,” said Van Den Bosche, a former employee at Brookside who had his own plot moved to a privately-owned cemetery.
Carol Filewich thinks her parent's headstones at Brookside have been robbed of their commemorative metal urns, but she can’t find them to be sure.
“I came here about six weeks ago looking for the plot, most of the urns, including my parents are gone,” she said. “I don’t know if they were stolen for metal value or what. But it’s so grown over, I can’t even find it.”
The City says it’s been a difficult season, “Precipitation levels in the spring have caused particularly challenging conditions for Cemeteries’ maintenance staff preventing them from properly cutting all areas of our cemeteries’ grounds,” the City of Winnipeg said in an email response to CTV News. “The weather has shifted in recent weeks and mowing and groundskeeping operations are beginning to catch up to our seasonal standard.”
The City says anyone with concerns about damaged gravestones at Brookside or any of the city-run cemeteries should call 311, and a city rep will investigate.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
A timeline of previous papal visits to Canada
As Pope Francis travels to Canada, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years, CTVNews.ca looks back at other historical visits by a former head of the Catholic Church.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for US$6.1M
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for US$6.18 million.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Regina
-
'Bring our culture onto the streets': Caribfest 22 rocks Regina’s downtown
The Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan’s inaugural Caribfest 22 saw hundreds parade through the streets of downtown Regina on Saturday, before converging on Victoria Park for an afternoon full of fun and festivities.
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Saskatoon
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
-
Water-skiers descend on Saskatoon for Western championships
Blake Lamontagne never imagined he'd become a world class athlete. At least not in water skiing and especially not after he joined the sport when he was 24 years old after a friend practically dragged him to a body of water to try the sport out.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
North Bay's Davedi Club hosts 4th annual family fun pinic
Food, drinks, live music, face painting and bouncy castles were all apart of the picnic today.
Edmonton
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
-
Highway closures during Papal visit to Maskwacis on Monday
As the Pope travels to Maskwacis south of Edmonton Monday morning, several area highways and roads will be affected by closures.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Health issues alert after 10 people die of a drug overdose in 5 days
Toronto Public Health is warning the public after 10 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last week.
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
-
Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.
Calgary
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
-
Tornado touched down in southern Alberta on July 18: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Four Quebec drownings in one weekend
It was tragedy after tragedy this weekend after four people drowned in separate incidents across Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Ottawa doctor hosts Jabapalooza to administer COVID-19 fourth doses
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Glebe on Sunday is the latest efforts by Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth to help slow the current wave fuelled by the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
-
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
-
Police investigating after teen reports sexual assault in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted by a man in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler Sunday afternoon.
-
These B.C. regions saw COVID-19 hospitalizations rise last week, even as the overall total declined
The overall number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined last week, but two health authorities saw their hospitalized populations continue to grow.
-
Summer creates 'perfect storm' for B.C. rental scams, BBB warns
People looking for deals on short and long-term rentals in B.C. are being warned that the summer months can bring a surge in scams.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Tribunal dismisses case seeking $200 from pest control company for damaged duvet
A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.