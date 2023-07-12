'I want to rise with my community': Peguis First Nation fashion designer bringing Indigenous roots to New York Fashion Week

When New York Fashion Week kicks off in September, a woman from Peguis First Nation will be there showing off her work and culture.

Alyssia Sutherland, the owner of Ally's Ribbons, was one of the few Indigenous artists was invited to the showcase event, which runs from Sept. 7 to 13.

Sutherland designs ribbon skirts and will be taking 15 of them to the show.

She found out she was going to New York back in May while she was attending another show in Cannes, France, and said it was an unbelievable feeling.

"I just started crying," said Sutherland. "I was like, I can't believe I'm here in France showcasing my work and now I'm going to have the opportunity to showcase my work in New York.' So it was really exciting."

All of the models going to Fashion Week with Sutherland are Indigenous, including five she got to hand pick who are also from Peguis First Nation.

It was important for Sutherland to be able to showcase her community as much as possible on the biggest stage.

"I'm trying my best to take my community with me because I want to rise with my community. When I was younger, we never had these opportunities to look forward to. I had to move away into the city to do what I want…Now I'm starting to uplift my community in the best way that I can."

One of Alyssia Sutherland's ribbon skirt designs. (Source: Ally's Ribbons/Facebook. Uploaded July 12, 2023.)

'RIBBON WORK IS KIND OF LIKE MY IDENTITY'

Sutherland said she is excited to showcase her ribbons skirts, noting they are an important part of who she is and they are important to Indigenous people.

"Ribbon work is kind of like my identity. I want people to know that I'm Indigenous. I want people to know that I'm a warrior. I want people to know that I'm strong, I'm resilient, I'm beautiful and powerful."

Her designs incorporate bright colours and a lot of sequins to bring as much attention to the skirts, as well as the models.

She added the ribbons skirts mean something different to every person that wears or designs them but notes they are a strong symbol of Indigenous culture.

At previous events, Sutherland said she has received a lot of positive feedback and compliments about the skirts she has designed.

"I really cherish those compliments because that's was my goal."

The theme for her skirts in September is "silver," so each design will incorporate silver in some kind of way.

She hopes this opportunity will be one that leads to many more, not just for her but all those that come with her on the journey.

"It only takes one opportunity to set off a whole big bang."

