'I was born and raised on a reserve': Shorting wants to amplify indigenous voices as next AMC Grand Chief

Darrell Shorting can quickly summarize why he should be elected the next Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).

"My voice, my honesty, and my credibility," said Shorting.

The Little Saskatchewan First Nation band councillor is one of seven candidates running to become the next AMC Grand Chief. Shorting said his experience makes him the best choice.

"I did a lot of work in the areas of volunteering, working with our youth first hand, and also working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, I was stationed in Lac Du Bonnet," he said.

Before his seven-year stint as band councillor, Shorting also worked as a child abuse investigator and employment and training coordinator.

He said if elected, he would work to improve communication between First Nations and government agencies.

"Number one, to work together with the provincial and federal governments to open those doors," said Shorting. "Right now we don't know if those doors are open or not, and dialogue is very important."

Shorting said he wants to help amplify indigenous voices, "Because far too many times, it falls on deaf ears."

He wants to improve medical services and medical transportation for First Nations in Manitoba.

"We need to start being self-sufficient, and helping each other in our aboriginal communities to thrive and to survive," said Shorting.

Shorting said he wants to create more sports and recreation programs to engage Indigenous youth.

"It's hard for our people to go into a recreation program where it costs money to clothe our children," he said.

He would also fund healing lodges for youth who are addicted to drugs and alcohol, and create more food drives and lunch programs.

"I want to be that voice for our families, our children our youth and also our elders," said Shorting.

"I was born and raised on a reserve, I live on a reserve. I know the struggles that we face first hand."

The next AMC Grand Chief will be elected Oct. 26.