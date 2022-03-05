'I was scared to be thrown out of the cab': First Nation woman says Winnipeg taxi driver demanded deposit mid-trip

A picture of a Unicity Taxi. A woman from northern Manitoba said she was asked a deposit for her ride in the middle of the trip, saying she believes she was racially profiled by the driver. (Source: Loretta Caribou/MKO) A picture of a Unicity Taxi. A woman from northern Manitoba said she was asked a deposit for her ride in the middle of the trip, saying she believes she was racially profiled by the driver. (Source: Loretta Caribou/MKO)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

The first ceasefire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed Saturday amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country's strategic seacoast.

An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider

As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island